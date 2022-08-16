Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

