Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SNCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 293,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,811. Science 37 has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,966,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,446,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,705,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science 37

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.