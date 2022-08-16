Scotiabank Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.57.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$947.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

