Scotiabank Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.57.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$947.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.93.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
