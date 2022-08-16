Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

