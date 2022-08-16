Sculati Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews Stock Performance

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.