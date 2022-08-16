Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,907,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,221. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

