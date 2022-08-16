Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSMO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 10,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

