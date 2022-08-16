Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 119,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,623,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

