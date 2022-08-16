SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.06. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SCYNEXIS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

