SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.06. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.