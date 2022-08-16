Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $1.96. Sema4 shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 24,680 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sema4

In other Sema4 news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Schadt purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,641.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,905 shares of company stock worth $53,708 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 54.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.