Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

SVC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 6,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading

