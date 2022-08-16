Shard Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Shard has a total market cap of $644,069.67 and $6.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

