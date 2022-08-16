Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Buy”

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.75.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shawcor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAWLF remained flat at $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 78,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

