Shelton Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.44. 4,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,318. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

