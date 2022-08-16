Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Visa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

