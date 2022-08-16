Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,875 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,068,765 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

