Shelton Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.1% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.51. 57,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,313. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

