Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 895,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,280,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

