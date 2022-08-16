Short Interest in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Grows By 7.4%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Agiliti stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Agiliti’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

