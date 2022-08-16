Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Decreases By 10.4%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALTUW stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

