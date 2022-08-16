Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Decreases By 13.4%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 606,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $543,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

