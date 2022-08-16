Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Grows By 11.2%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 941.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Software by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 228,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Software by 25.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $639.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.84. American Software has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

