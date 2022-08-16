Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Declines By 12.2%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 674,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AVD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $617.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.83. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

