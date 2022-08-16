Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Grows By 8.9%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.5 %

ArcBest stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.