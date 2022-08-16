Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Increases By 19.3%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,925. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $190.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,185. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

