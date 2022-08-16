Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 11.0%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aterian Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 2,149,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,744. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Aterian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

