Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 11.0%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Aterian Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 2,149,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,744. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Aterian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.