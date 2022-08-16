Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Decreases By 17.0%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 974,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,730. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $476.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

