Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Decreases By 17.0%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 974,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
AxoGen Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,730. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $476.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Stories
