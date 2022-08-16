Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Drops By 9.6%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,340,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 31,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,217,850. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

