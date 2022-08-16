Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Decreases By 15.0%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on BECN shares. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

