Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Expands By 12.4%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Biglari Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of BH traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The company has a market cap of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. Biglari has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $182.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.