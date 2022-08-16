Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Expands By 12.4%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Biglari Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BH traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The company has a market cap of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. Biglari has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $182.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

