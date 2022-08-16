Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Increases By 13.3%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 13,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 144,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $146,664 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 559.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 186,778 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 969.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

