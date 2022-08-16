Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increases By 12.5%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Boot Barn Trading Up 5.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BOOT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,008. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

