Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Declines By 9.3%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALT remained flat at $21.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

