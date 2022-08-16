Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expands By 10.9%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 457,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

