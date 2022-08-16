Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Decreases By 10.6%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

