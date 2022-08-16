Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Grows By 13.2%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $3,626,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 263,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CLDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

