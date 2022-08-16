Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Grows By 13.2%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $3,626,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 263,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CLDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

