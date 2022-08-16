Short Interest in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Declines By 17.9%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $371,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,830.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $371,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,830.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 751,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,773 shares of company stock worth $1,834,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 6,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,666. The stock has a market cap of $620.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($1.65). Research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.