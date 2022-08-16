Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Declines By 8.6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.88 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 197.69% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

