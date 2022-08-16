Short Interest in Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Drops By 22.2%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €198.00 ($202.04) to €200.00 ($204.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

