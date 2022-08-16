Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Declines By 13.8%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDRVF. Exane BNP Paribas cut EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $26.17 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.