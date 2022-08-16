Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Drops By 8.8%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,767. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

