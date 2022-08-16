Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Drops By 9.5%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after acquiring an additional 965,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,677.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 454,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after acquiring an additional 306,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

