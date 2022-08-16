Short Interest in Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Drops By 20.9%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 800,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.7 days.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock remained flat at $12.53 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FQVTF. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,843.33.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

