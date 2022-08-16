Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Grows By 7.8%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,223.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Gerresheimer from €94.00 ($95.92) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($67.65) to €65.50 ($66.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of GRRMF opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

