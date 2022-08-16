Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases By 14.5%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.42%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

