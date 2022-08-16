Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW) Declines By 9.4%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Stock Up 40.0 %

GBRGW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.