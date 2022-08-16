Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 14.4%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Haitian International has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $2.40.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

