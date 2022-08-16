Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 25.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. 792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

