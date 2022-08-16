Short Interest in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expands By 11.8%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 667,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 438.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

