Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Decreases By 18.7%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 8.1 %

Incannex Healthcare stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32. Incannex Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.